Hurun Rich List: Murali Gyanchandani is richest in UP; 25 from state make cut

Published on Sep 23, 2022 02:31 PM IST

In the list from UP, there are a maximum of eight industrialists from Noida, six from Agra, five- each from Kanpur and Lucknow

One must have a minimum of ₹1000crore as net worth to qualify for the list.
One must have a minimum of 1000crore as net worth to qualify for the list. (File image)
ByHaidar Naqvi

The number of individuals with a net worth of 1000crore has increased in Uttar Pradesh, the latest Hurun Rich List 2022 stated.

25 industrialists from UP have made it to the list where the number was 22 last year.

One must have a minimum of 1000crore as net worth to qualify for the list.

In the list, Kanpur-based chairman of RSPL company, Murali Gyanchandani is the richest man in UP with a net worth of 12000crore. He is 149th richest Indian according to the list.

Last year, Gyanchandani’s worth was 9,800crore. His brother Vimal Gyanchandani is second with a net worth of 8,000crore, which was 6,600crore last year.

In the list from UP, there are a maximum of eight industrialists from Noida, six from Agra, five- each from Kanpur and Lucknow.

For the first time, Prayagraj entered the rich list as Alakh Pandey of Physicswala, with a net worth of 4,400 crore.

Among these 25 super riches, four industrialists found a place for the first time namely Yogesh Dahiya from Noida, Alkah Pandey from Prayagraj, Mohammad Ashiq Qureishi of Agra and Sushila Devi Singhania of Kanpur.

The combined net worth of all the 25 industrialists is 67,200crore.

While the 22 industrialists who made it to the list last year had a net worth of 67,100crore.

An industrialist not willing to be named said the number of riches may have increased but their net worth did not grow much.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Haidar Naqvi

    Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

