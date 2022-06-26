Husband, 2 others arrested for murder of woman blogger in Agra
The Agra police have arrested three accused, including the husband of the murdered food and fashion blogger woman who was thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment to death in Agra on Friday. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Tajganj police station of Agra against the husband, two women and four to six others yet to be identified.
In a shocking incident, the 30-year-old woman was thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment with her hands tied on Friday noon. The deceased woman was residing here with her male acquaintance in a live-in relationship and was a food and fashion blogger.
The family members of the deceased revealed that the woman had a love marriage with accused Aakash Gautam around six years ago. Gautam was residing in Tundla town of Firozabad district. The couple had frequent disputes and began living separately.
“The family members of Aakash Gautam had been harassing my daughter after the marriage. She came to live in this apartment in Agra and Vipul Agarwal, a resident of Firozabad, resided with her. The accused along with his associates came on Friday noon and thrashed my daughter and Vipul Agarwal. My daughter was thrown down from the fourth floor of the apartment resulting in her death,” alleged the victim’s father in his FIR registered at Tajganj police station of Agra city.
“The case has been registered on the complaint of the father of the deceased under sections 302 and 34 (murder by two or more person having common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the husband Aakash Gautam, two women and four to six others yet to be identified,” stated Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Agra, while talking to media person on Saturday.
“Three, including the husband of the deceased and two women accompanying him, have been arrested. We have obtained the video footage and CCTV recordings from the apartment. Investigations are on to nab all the accused,” said SSP Agra.
“If required, the crime scene would be recreated in the presence of the forensic expert team, and all concerned are being interrogated. Prima facie, it appears that the accused had come with an intention to kill the victim, but we are yet to reach any conclusion as more related aspects need to be cleared,” stated Singh.
The parents of the deceased arrived in Agra from Ghaziabad on Friday evening and lodged an FIR. The accused husband Aakash Gautam was unemployed and resided in Ghaziabad but came to Agra after the marriage where the victim worked as a teacher for some time.
Police are also interrogating Vipul Agarwal, a businessman from Firozabad, who had left his own family and was residing with the deceased in Agra. The parents of the victim are also suspicious about the role of Vipul Agarwal, who is an eyewitness to the incident.
-
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security forces on high alert along Indo-Pak border
Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border and the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said officials. “Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF conducted a massive search operation along the International Border to detect cross-border tunnels to pre-empt any possible terror strike during the Amarnath Yatra,” said officials. The annual pilgrimage begins June 30.
-
Yogi: 2.5 crore to get Gharauni certificates by October 2023
Nearly 2.5 crore people residing in villages of Uttar Pradesh will get Gharauni certificates by October 2023, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Addressing a gathering, including government officials as well as beneficiaries of the Gharauni scheme, at an event organised to distribute Gharauni certificates to 11 lakh villagers, Yogi said that 34 lakh people have already benefitted from the scheme. According to the population of the Jalaun district has got Gharauni certificates.
-
Kashmir sees record tourist arrivals this year, highest in a decade
The arrival of tourists in Kashmir has broken a decade-old record as more than 12 lakh tourists have visited different places in the Valley this year. Officials in the tourism department and tour operators termed this as an exponential hike in tourist influx this year and goods omen for tourism sector of Kashmir.
-
Northern Command chief reviews operational preparedness in Ladakh
The Northern Command chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi during his five-day visit to the strategic Ladakh region, reviewed operations preparedness of the Indian Army on the eastern and western sectors and asked the soldiers to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness, said officials. General Dwivedi visited the region from June 20 to 24.
-
A day after SC judgement, Gujarat police detain Teesta Setalvad
A day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind 2002 Gujarat riots and expressed the need to proceed against those “disgruntled officers of the State of Gujarat and others” whose “coalesced efforts was to crate sensation by making false revelations,” the Gujarat police on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad, and former DGP of Gujarat RB Sreekumar, from their residences in Juhu and Gandhinagar respectively.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics