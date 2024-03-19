Husband among two arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for killing wife in Assam

Two Assam residents, allegedly involved in the murder of a lady in Guwahati, were arrested by the police in Arunachal Pradesh East Siang district on Monday, with one of them being the husband of the deceased. Representational image.

According to the police, the prime accused – identified as Sanjay Urang – killed his wife at his residence in Khetri area of Kamrup Metro district in Assam on March 15. His friend Babul Ghosh, a resident of Dhemaji district, was also involved in the murder and both fled to Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat area to evade arrest.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Realising this, the police launched a probe and tracked their mobile locations and on Sunday evening, traced them to Pasighat.

“We contacted the Arunachal Pradesh police and arrested both of them in a joint operation on Monday,” officials said.

After medical examination, the Assam Police took over their custody since the case was registered in Assam.

Both used to work at a construction agency at Mebo area of Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, the police said.

“After fleeing from Guwahati, they took shelter there, but we located them by tracking their telephonic conversations,” the police said.

The motive for the murder has not been ascertained yet.

“Our investigation is going on and we are yet to get the postmortem report,” the police added.