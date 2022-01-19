Gurugram admin asked to increase use of treated water

The Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA) on Tuesday directed the Gurugram administration to come up with an action plan for increasing the groundwater level in the district.

Asserting that the district needed to focus on the use of treated waste water, the authority also asked the district administration to form a sub-committee under the district water harvesting committee that will submit daily reports which can be used to make a water action plan for Gurugram.

“Serious efforts will have to be made to utilise the waste water in Gurugram city. Keeping in mind the future of the coming generations, efforts need to be made from now on with a better water plan. Gurugram is the financial capital of the state, and special focus should be given for water harvesting here. A concrete strategy must be adopted regarding the depleting groundwater level and water harvesting in Gurugram,” Keshni Anand Arora, chairperson of HWRA, said during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Arora added that the departments working in the field of water harvesting should collaborate with NGOs and other institutions if needed.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, apprised the HWRA chairperson that the district administration was keeping an eye on violation of water harvesting rules and action is also being taken against the violators based on surprise checks.

During the meeting, officials also discussed the installation of water recharging system in the city parks, as a measure to increase groundwater level.

Gurugram, a dark zone district, has been seeing a reduction in the groundwater level for the past few years. Between 2014 and 2018, the groundwater table in the district fell by two-and-a-half metres. According to pre-monsoon data from the agricultural department’s groundwater cell, the groundwater table in the district dropped by 0.27 metres between June 2019 and June 2020 and was at 29.86 metres.