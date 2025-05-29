Hyderabad man kills security guard in fit of rage at Goa casino: Police

According to police, the tourist, in a fit of rage, picked up a wooden stick with a metal clamp at one end and used it as a club to bludgeon security staff of the casino at around 3am
A 25-year-old man from Hyderabad was arrested on Thursday after he killed a security guard and injured another person in the lobby of a casino in Goa’s Panaji, police said.
“As a result of the assault, one security guard identified as Dheeru Sharma, 33, succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim and another guard Subhash Gaonkar, 27, is being treated for head injuries,” superintendent of police (SP), North Goa, Rahul Gupta said.