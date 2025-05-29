Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Hyderabad man kills security guard in fit of rage at Goa casino: Police

ByGerard de Souza
May 29, 2025 12:21 PM IST

According to police, the tourist, in a fit of rage, picked up a wooden stick with a metal clamp at one end and used it as a club to bludgeon security staff of the casino at around 3am

A 25-year-old man from Hyderabad was arrested on Thursday after he killed a security guard and injured another person in the lobby of a casino in Goa’s Panaji, police said.

The accused was intercepted while proceeding towards Dabolim Airport trying to evade arrest. (Representative file photo)
The accused was intercepted while proceeding towards Dabolim Airport trying to evade arrest. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the tourist, in a fit of rage, picked up a wooden stick with a metal clamp at one end and used it as a club to bludgeon security staff of the casino at around 3am before fleeing the scene.

“As a result of the assault, one security guard identified as Dheeru Sharma, 33, succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim and another guard Subhash Gaonkar, 27, is being treated for head injuries,” superintendent of police (SP), North Goa, Rahul Gupta said.

Sharma is a native of Madhya Pradesh while Gaonkar is a resident of Shiroda in south Goa.

“The (police) team successfully apprehended the accused, identified as Abdul Altaf. He was intercepted while proceeding towards Dabolim Airport trying to evade arrest,” Gupta said.

According to police, Altaf is a resident of Misri Ganj, Charminar, Hyderabad and a history sheeter listed at the Mailardevpally Police Station, Hyderabad.

He visited the casino on Wednesday evening.

Thursday, May 29, 2025
