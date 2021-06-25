I consider everyone from my district as an intellectual, says President Ram Nath Kovind

(Down memory lane)

KANPUR President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday embarked on a train journey to his native village – Paraunkh in Kanpur, where he interacted with old acquaintances from school days and the early days of his social service.

This was the first train journey by an incumbent president in 15 years. The train made two stopovers at Jhinjhak and Roora railway stations of Kanpur Dehat before reaching Kanpur Central around 8 pm. Here, the President and his wife Savita Kovind were greeted by UP governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state industry minister and Kanpur MLA Satish Mahana.

On June 28, the President will board a train at Kanpur Central railway station to reach Lucknow for his two-day visit there. On June 29, he will return to New Delhi on a special flight.

As the special Maharaja Express chugged into the small Jhijhank railway station in Kanpur Dehat, the President went down the memory lane.

He was humble and cordial with his friends and relatives who were waiting for him at the railway station, where a special pandal was set up.

In his brief address at Jhijhank and Roora railway stations where he met 164 people, the President expressed concern over the moral decline in the society and said it had impacted all areas and progress in life.

He said the cover of modernity was an obstacle to the progress of people. “The relationships between son and father, brother and brother and wife and husband were no longer what they used to be earlier,” said Kovind.

The President said he learnt a lot from Kanpur. “I am here to seek your blessings; I am from Paraunkh and have lived in Jhijhank. I still know each of the lanes,” he said while addressing the people.

Kovind said there was no distance between him and the citizens. “The land of Uttar Pradesh is significant and sacred. Anyone from this land could become the First Citizen,” he said.

The President emphasized that people needed to be aware about their rights and responsibilities and should not depend on MPs and MLAs who were there for them for only five years.

At Roora railway station, the President said he had a close relationship with this town. “I wanted to come here since long and people kept calling me. But an hour of my visit costs ₹25 lakh and that is why I did not come,” he said.

Referring to people calling him an intellectual, Kovind said: “I consider everyone of my district as an intellectual. When I visit central universities as a visitor, I am called an intellectual and then I feel everyone from Kanpur Dehat is an intellectual.”

He urged the masses for maximum vaccination against the coronavirus and asked the district magistrate to hold more camps. The President also asked the divisional railway manager to gradually resume train services so that people did not face inconvenience.

Officials of the Indian Railways said it was a matter of pride that President was travelling by train. Special arrangements had been made inside the coach so that he could handle his official work. A part of a coach was converted into an office for the President, they said.

“Wi-Fi and other facilities are available in the train for the President. There is an office room and a communication protocol which has to be followed,” said an official.

The last time a president travelled by train was in 2006 when APJ Abdul Kalam boarded a special train from Delhi to Dehradun to attend the passing-out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) cadets. (Inputs from agency)

