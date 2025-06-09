Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
IAS officer caught accepting 10 lakh bribe: Odisha vigilance department

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jun 09, 2025 01:51 PM IST

Director (vigilance) Yeshwant Jethwa said Dhiman Chakma called a businessman to his official residence at Dharamgarh on Sunday and allegedly took ₹10 lakh bribe

The Odisha vigilance department has said it caught a 2021-batch Indian Administrative Service officer and Kalahandi district sub-collector accepting the first instalment ( 10 lakh) of a 20 lakh bribe he allegedly demanded from a local businessman after threatening to implicate him in false cases.

Dhiman Chakma is 2021-batch Indian Administrative Service officer. (Sourced)

Director (vigilance) Yeshwant Jethwa said Dhiman Chakma called the businessman to his official residence at Dharamgarh on Sunday and allegedly took the 10 lakh bribe in different denominations. Chakma had kept the money in a drawer when he was caught.

The official said 47 lakh cash was recovered from Chakma’s residence during a search, and he was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which relates to a public servant accepting an undue advantage and provides for 3-7 years imprisonment.

News / Cities / Other Cities / IAS officer caught accepting 10 lakh bribe: Odisha vigilance department
Monday, June 09, 2025
