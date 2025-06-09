IAS officer caught accepting 10 lakh bribe: Odisha vigilance department

The Odisha vigilance department has said it caught a 2021-batch Indian Administrative Service officer and Kalahandi district sub-collector accepting the first instalment ( ₹10 lakh) of a 20 lakh bribe he allegedly demanded from a local businessman after threatening to implicate him in false cases. Dhiman Chakma is 2021-batch Indian Administrative Service officer. (Sourced)

Director (vigilance) Yeshwant Jethwa said Dhiman Chakma called the businessman to his official residence at Dharamgarh on Sunday and allegedly took the ₹10 lakh bribe in different denominations. Chakma had kept the money in a drawer when he was caught.

The official said ₹47 lakh cash was recovered from Chakma’s residence during a search, and he was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which relates to a public servant accepting an undue advantage and provides for 3-7 years imprisonment.