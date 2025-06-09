IAS officer caught accepting ₹10 lakh bribe: Odisha vigilance department
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jun 09, 2025 01:51 PM IST
Director (vigilance) Yeshwant Jethwa said Dhiman Chakma called a businessman to his official residence at Dharamgarh on Sunday and allegedly took ₹10 lakh bribe
The Odisha vigilance department has said it caught a 2021-batch Indian Administrative Service officer and Kalahandi district sub-collector accepting the first instalment ( ₹10 lakh) of a 20 lakh bribe he allegedly demanded from a local businessman after threatening to implicate him in false cases.
Director (vigilance) Yeshwant Jethwa said Dhiman Chakma called the businessman to his official residence at Dharamgarh on Sunday and allegedly took the ₹10 lakh bribe in different denominations. Chakma had kept the money in a drawer when he was caught.
The official said ₹47 lakh cash was recovered from Chakma’s residence during a search, and he was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which relates to a public servant accepting an undue advantage and provides for 3-7 years imprisonment.