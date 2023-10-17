ICAR-IIVR scientists working on new hybrid variety: Soon, a single plant to produce tomatoes, brinjals, and chillies

After successfully developing ‘Pomato’ and ‘Brimato’, the scientists at ICAR-Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR), Varanasi are now working on a new single plant that will yield three vegetables simultaneously- brinjal, tomato and chilli. It will however take some time to name the plant. Saplings of new plant variety that will grow three types of vegetables. (HT PHOTO)

Using the grafting technique, the scientists at ICAR-IIVR, first developed ‘Pomato’ that yields potatoes and tomatoes and now the yielding of brinjal and tomatoes in ‘Brimato’ has been made possible.

Under the guidance of IIVR director Dr TK Behera, Dr Anant Bahadur, principal scientist (vegetable) and head division of crop production at ICAR-IIVR, Varanasi is now working on developing this unique single plant to yield three veggies.

The grafting of chilly and tomato plants has been done on the brinjal rootstock and the plant is growing well. We are quite hopeful that It will start yielding chilly, brinjal and tomatoes by the end of January 2024, said Dr Bahadur. He said that he would analyse the feasibility of its cultivation.

Speaking about ‘Pomato’, Dr Bahadur said, “Potato tubers were germinated. Then grafting of tomato plants was done on the germinated potato tubers. As per the need, the plant was irrigated from time to time. It grew well and bore tomatoes above ground and potatoes below the ground.” ‘Pomato’ as a single plate yielded around three kg of tomatoes and around 1.25 kg of potatoes, he added.

Thereafter, in 2019, Dr Anant Bahadur with his team grafted both the brinjal and tomato hybrids on the Brinjal root stock tolerant to waterlogging and salinity. In 2019, his team succeeded in getting the desired result. He said the ‘Brimato’ is capable of surviving in waterlogging conditions for four days, whereas a normal plant wilts and gets destroyed in waterlogging conditions within 24 hours.

In October, the plant was transplanted, and brinjals and tomatoes were harvested till March. A single plant yields around 3 kg of tomatoes and 2.5 kgs of Brinjals, said Dr Bahadur.

Dr Bahadur said, “The special plant has been named Brimato because it yields both tomatoes and Brinjal. It can be grown in kitchen gardens, backyards and also in small fields,” said Dr Bahadur.

