I-Day in Varanasi: Dist admn plans to play national anthem across city at 9 AM

Independence Day is going to be a one-of-a-kind affair here in Varanasi. Other than the district administration planning to play the national anthem at the same time across the district, it will also carry out Tiranga Yatras, illuminate city crossings in tri-colour and put up flags on houses.

For everything to go smoothly, the administration will be using more than 50 public address systems and other means to reach out to people, officials said.

“Playing the national anthem simultaneously across the city at the same time will indeed take the I-Day celebration to the next level. Under the plan, which is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will also cover rural pockets too,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate, Varanasi.

“The national anthem will be played at 9 am. At that time, traffic lights will also turn red in order to bring traffic movement to a halt. We will also appeal to people to stay in their places at least for a minute,” the DM added.

“We have ensured that all crossings, government establishments, buildings, institutions and other such, are illuminated in tri colour. Also, we are motivating people to set up national flags on their houses in order to celebrate I-Day in a big way,” he added.