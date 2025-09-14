IIIT-A 20th CONVOCATION: AI to transform India’s workforce, tech landscape, says AICTE chairman

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) held its 20th Convocation on Saturday at the main auditorium of its Jhalwa campus, marking a landmark event attended by several prominent dignitaries. Degree recipients during convocation function at IIIT-A on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Prof TG Sitharam, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), was the chief guest and delivered an impactful address on the role of artificial intelligence in shaping India’s future workforce and technological ecosystem.

Highlighting the importance of AI-driven learning, Prof Sitharam announced a major collaboration between AICTE and OpenAI.

The partnership will provide 500,000 free advanced ChatGPT licenses for six months, aimed at students and faculty from government institutions across the country that lack access to such resources. This initiative is expected to bolster digital literacy and employability in India, he said.

“The future of India lies in its youth and its embrace of innovation,” said Prof Sitharam, adding, “Artificial intelligence is not only advancing technology but also reshaping the country’s technical workforce.”

He emphasised that India’s journey towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) is unfolding in remarkable ways, with achievements in space technology, defense, and digital infrastructure.

The AICTE chairman highlighted that India’s digital initiatives like UPI and Aadhaar, along with the upcoming semiconductor revolution, are setting global benchmarks. He also called for a greater focus on sustainable development and disaster-resilient infrastructure, urging engineers to integrate technology with ecological balance.

Guest of honour, Deepak Ghaisas, Chairman of Gencoval Strategic Services Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, reflected on India’s transformation from a hub of frugal innovation to a global deep-tech powerhouse.

“India now hosts the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 1.7 lakh startups and more than 100 unicorns. We are evolving from jugaad to systematic innovation,” he said.

Another guest of honour, Kamlesh Lauhati, Vice-President at Morgan Stanley and IIIT-A alumnus, addressed the graduates with words of encouragement, saying, “Today is not just about academic accomplishment; it’s a celebration of your courage, persistence, and ambition.”

Prof Bheem Singh, Chairman of IIIT-A’s Board of Governors, congratulated the graduates and stressed the importance of continuous learning in the face of emerging technologies like AI, 6G, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. He emphasized the evolving role of techno-designers and techno-managers in the future.

IIIT-A Director, Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, also took the stage to highlight the institute’s recent achievements and its vision for the future, positioning IIIT-A as a leader in cutting-edge research and technology.

The convocation saw 648 students receive their degrees, with 22 medals presented to meritorious students.

Shikhar Agrawal was awarded the prestigious Chairman’s Gold Medal for 2025 for his academic excellence. The Institute Gold Medal for BTech (IT) was given to Anjali Singh, silver to Ishaan Oberoi and Bronze to Ritesh Kumar Gupta . The Institute Gold Medal for BTech (ECE) was awarded to Shikhar Agrawal, silver to Shubhankit Pandey and bronze to Prakhar Jain. Mitra Pranoy Pandi was awarded with gold, Sneha Ambastha silver and Satyam Tripathi with bronze medal for getting the highest marks in MBA.

Akriti Singh, Ananya Gupta and Rishabh Bhardwaj received Gold, Silver and Bronze medals respectively for MTech (IT) while Ayush Maurya, Rishit Kanojia and Vishal Chaudhary received the same medals in MTech (ECE) category.

Special endowment medals were also presented to Prakriti Vashishtha, Ishaan Oberoi, Sukankshi Sharma, Sana Tarannum, and Jai Moryani.