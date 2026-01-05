IIIT-A to introduce Indian Constitution as minor subject for BTech students

The Indian Institute of Information Technology–Allahabad (IIIT-A) has decided to offer the study of the Indian Constitution as a minor optional subject for its BTech students. Institute officials said the initiative will be introduced from the third semester and will apply to students enrolling from the academic session beginning in July 2025. IIIT-A campus in Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)

Under the initiative, courses on the Indian Constitution will be offered under the Humanities and Social Sciences category, enabling students to complement their technical education with a deeper understanding of constitutional values, rights, and duties. Officials said the proposal was approved at a recent meeting of the institute’s Senate, the apex body for academic affairs at IIIT-A.

The Senate also made important revisions to the minor credit system. Previously, BTech students were required to complete five courses of 3 credits each (totaling 15 credits) to complete the requirement. Under the new system, this has been reduced to four courses of 3 credits each (12 credits), while the remaining 3 credits will be integrated into core BTech subjects.

Currently, BTech courses are offered in three branches: Information Technology (IT), IT (Business Informatics), and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE ).

Under the revised system, credits for subjects such as Probability and Statistics, Computer Graphics, and Operations Research have been increased for IT and IT (BI) students. For ECE students, credits for Probability and Statistics and the Electronic Workshop have been enhanced. Additionally, credits for Humanities, Social Sciences, and Management courses—including the Indian Constitution and Universal Human Values—have also been increased.

This initiative is expected to broaden students’ academic perspective, combining technical learning with a deeper understanding of social and constitutional responsibilities, officials shared.