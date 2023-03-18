IIM-Lucknow’s 37th convocation: 828 graduating students presented degrees and medals

Lucknow It was a bittersweet moment for the graduating students of Lucknow’s Indian Institute of Management on Saturday as they assembled to receive their degrees during the 37th convocation. Bitter because they would miss their campus life and sweet as they were felicitated with degrees and medals during the event. A total of 828 students were awarded degrees this year. (HT Photo)

Throughout the ceremony, students were seen clicking selfies, hugging each other, or shaking hands. The degrees and medals were presented to the students by chief guest Dinesh Kumar Khara, State Bank of India chairman; N Chandrasekaran, chairman of IIM Lucknow’s board of governors; and institute director Archana Shukla.

A total of 828 students were awarded degrees this year. This includes 13 students from the Doctoral Programme in Management, six students from the Executive Fellow Programme in Management, 505 from the 37th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Management, 54 from the 18th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Agri-Business Management, 34 from the 7th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Sustainable Management, 108 from the 15th batch of the International Programme in Management for Executives, and 108 others from the 16th and 17th batch of Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives.

For the flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP), Aayush Prasun bagged Chairman’s Gold Medal, Madhur Sanjay Surve received the Director’s Medal, Malaviya Milan Hashmukhbhai bagged the PGP Chairman’s Medal and Malla Srikanta won the Harishankar Singhania Medal for Best All Rounder. Similarly, for the Sustainable Management course, Yash Sharma received Chairman’s Gold Medal, Nalin Sharma got Chairman’s Gold Medal, Arjun Anil Sharma won Director’s Medal, and Abhishek Banerjee clinched the chairman’s Gold Medal.

On the occasion, IIM-L director Archana Shukla said, “Despite a tough economic environment, IIM Lucknow maintained an impressive placement record. This year, companies from various domains, including fintech, consulting, and IT participated in the placement cycle.”

Centre for happiness to promote mental well being

In her address, Archana Shukla also highlighted the setting up of a centre for happiness. “We have established a centre for happiness in collaboration with the Rekhi foundation for happiness. This new centre is a unique effort at IIM Lucknow to understand and promote mental well-being and understand problems of stress and anxiety by setting up ‘mind labs’ which will conduct behavioural research,” said IIM-L director.

Growth of the start-up ecosystem in India

Congratulating the graduating students, N Chandrasekaran said that it is their time to grab the opportunities available in the world. He also pointed out that India has now become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

“The startup ecosystem in India is also growing significantly. This will create economic opportunities for the students which they can capitalise on. The IIM-L education is a significant strength for the students to face anything that comes their way. The experience gathered here will be extremely valuable and will play a pivotal role in building their careers,” said the chairman of the board of governors.

He also appreciated the program on sustainability management and called it a skill that the world requires. He motivated the students to always keep the avenues of sustainability in their minds. “I am proud of what the students have accomplished. The students should have high aspirations as they’re well-equipped to achieve their dreams. I wish you success in the future.”