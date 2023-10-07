IIT BHU’s 12th convocation: 106 meritorious students awarded gold medals

The 12th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-BHU, Varanasi was organised at Swatantrata Bhawan, Banaras Hindu University here on Friday. IIT BHU convocation underway in Varanasi on Friday. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

Degrees were awarded to 1,660 meritorious students of various courses of the Institute which included 954 BTech, 247 IDD, 223 MTech/M Pharma and 44 MSc students. A total of 108 medals (106 gold and two silver) and prizes were awarded to 66 students at the convocation ceremony. Doctoral degrees were awarded to more than 192 research scholars.

Divyansh Chandra Roy, BTech in electronics engineering, was awarded five gold medals and two awards including the President’s Gold Medal for overall excellent performance in academics at the BTech level in the Institute. He also demonstrated excellent performance in all areas and organizational and leadership abilities. Raghav Soni, BTech, electronics engineering was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal for his contribution.

The chief guest Dr Sameer V Kamat, secretary, Department of Defense (R&D) and chairman, Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), honoured the students with medals and awards. The prize distribution was conducted by dean of academics, Prof Shyam Bihari Dwivedi.

Chairman of the Board of Governors Padmashri Dr Kota Harinarayan, director of the Institute Prof Pramod Kumar Jain and registrar (in-charge) Rajan Srivastava were also present.

Earlier, the function started with garlanding the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, lighting of traditional lamp, chanting of Vedic mantras and Kulgeet.

The celebrations commenced after the announcement by chairman of the Board of Governors, Padmashri Dr Kota Harinarayan. Director of the Institute Prof Pramod Kumar Jain presented the report of the achievements of the Institute.

On the occasion, a total of 9 alumni were honoured with the Distinguished Alumnus/Alumna Student Award 2023-24. Among them were Ghanshyam Prasad (Electrical-88) in the professional field, Prof Alok Gupta (Mining-88) in the academic field, Sudhir Singh (Civil-93) in the Industry/entrepreneurship field, Manu K Vora (Chemical-68) ) for Public Life, Vikas Aggarwal (Chemical-95) and Soumya Sarkar (Mechanical-79) for distinguished service to the institute and Prateek Maheshwari (Mechanical-11), Dr Akshay Kumar Rathore (Electrical-03) and Abhilash Sreedharan (Metallurgy-08) was awarded the Young Alumnus Achiever Award.

Ghanshyam Prasad, Dr Akshay Kumar Rathore and Prateek Maheshwari were honoured with the prestigious Alumni Award 2023-24 by the director and given a cheque of ₹51,000 . The awards were announced by Dean (Resources and Alumni) Prof Rajeev Srivastava.

Dean of research and development Prof Vikash Kumar Dubey, dean of student affairs Prof LP Singh, associate dean of academic affairs Dr RK Singh, members of the Senate, heads of departments of all departments, coordinators, members of the Board of Directors, teachers, officers, students and their parents were present at the ceremony.

