A grassroots push for sustainable water management began in Parasia on Friday as IIT (ISM) Dhanbad launched two capacity-building programmes, aimed at improving community-level understanding of rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment. IIT (ISM) launches capacity-building drive on water conservation at Parasia

The training sessions, organised by the EIACP Programme Centre of IIT (ISM) in partnership with Jharkhand Foundation Kendra and supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), are being held at Pandar Kanari South Panchayat. The programmes will run through December 1.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Prof Alok Sinha, head of the department of environmental science & engineering, said the effort was designed to “connect scientific knowledge with local needs.” He added, “When communities receive training in simple, practical techniques, they are far more prepared to manage their own resources sustainably.”

Prof Sunil Kumar Gupta, Dean (Student Welfare), underlined the urgent need for greater awareness on water management in rural Jharkhand. “Water conservation is no longer an option—it is a necessity,” he said. “If people understand how these systems work, the impact on village-level sanitation and resource planning can be significant.”

Prof Suresh Pandian E, who is co-coordinating the programme, stressed the importance of hands-on learning. “Real understanding comes when people see the systems working, touch the components, and ask questions that relate to their daily experiences,” he said.

Representatives of the collaborating NGO and the local administration expressed similar views. Dr Jaydev Mahato, Executive Director of Jharkhand Foundation Kendra, said partnerships with technical institutes make environmental training more meaningful on the ground. “When IIT (ISM) brings its expertise to the panchayats, communities gain confidence that sustainable methods are within their reach,” he said.

The Block Development Officer of Parasia said the initiative would support ongoing efforts to strengthen rural governance in water and sanitation. The Panchayat Mukhiya welcomed the programme, noting that “villages rarely get such direct access to expert-led training.”

The Rainwater Harvesting module focuses on low-cost structures that families and farmer groups can adopt, while the STP–ETP module simplifies wastewater treatment processes for panchayat members, SHGs and community volunteers. Participants will also visit functional RWH and STP systems at IIT (ISM) and a local wastewater treatment plant as part of their learning.