Illegal immigration racket busted in Jalandhar, 536 passports seized
The Jalandhar police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an illegal immigration racket with the arrest of four men, who are facing around 120 criminal cases and were running five unauthorised consultancies in the city to dupe people on the pretext of sending them abroad.
Police have also recovered 536 Indian passports, ₹49,000 cash, a laptop, and three computers from the possession of the suspects, identified as Nitin, Amit Sharma, Sahil Ghai, and Tajinder Singh. All belong to Ludhiana.
According to Jalandhar police commissioner Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Nitin alone is facing 104 criminal cases at various police stations in Punjab, while Tajinder has been booked eight times, Amit four times and Sahil thrice.
Sandhu said that the special operation unit (SOU) of the commissionerate police started investigations after getting a tip-off about the alleged racket. Five agencies were under the police radar: VV Overseas and Landmaze Overseas near the local bus stand, Punjab to Abroad Consultancy at Alfa Estate, World Wide Overseas at Grand Mall and Visa City Consultancy at BM Tower near Football Chowk.
Police after a preliminary investigation raided VV Overseas, from where Amit, Nitin and Sahil were arrested, said Sandhu. On the basis of their interrogation, police nabbed Tajinder and recovered 536 Indian passports, cash and equipment from the premises of the remaining four agencies.
The police commissioner said that further investigation is on to expose the whole nexus and arrest other gang members, if any. “A fresh case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act has been registered against the four men at the Navi Baradari police station in Jalandhar,” he said.
-
Spice of Life | Rest assured, retirement is an opportunity, not a calamity
After 39 years of service, I was to retire. The language felt cold, even brutal. The speeches at the felicitation had begun in right earnest. I abruptly realised it was my departure that the speaker was referring to. I would stop being important at home as well. An increase in life expectancy has changed the concept of retirement, now half your work life is still left, leaving you a time management problem.
-
Amritsar police get five more days to grill Lawrence Bishnoi in Kandowalia murder case
An Amritsar court on Wednesday extended gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's police remand by five days, after the local police requested more time to interrogate him for the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia. Bishnoi, who has been identified as the main conspirator in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, was brought to Punjab on June 15 on transit remand from Delhi, where he was lodged in the Tihar jail.
-
Punjabi actor arrested for hurting religious sentiments
Punjabi film actor Rana Jung Bahadur was arrested on Wednesday, a day after a Jalandhar court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, for allegedly making “objectionable” remarks about Lord Balmiki during a TV show. The remarks had triggered protests in Jalandhar, with members of the Balmiki community also calling for a Bandh on July 11 in case the police fail to arrest the actor.
-
GRP arrest gang of four women tricking train passengers and robbing them
Mumbai: Four women in their 20s, part of a notorious gang robbing long-distance railway passengers of their belongings, were arrested by the government railway police crime branch on Wednesday. The modus operandi of these women was to pretend that they were travelling alone and in need of help. Police officials said the women from Aurangabad would periodically visit Mumbai and board long-distance trains from Dadar or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
-
SIT set up to probe Sanjay Raut’s allegations against ED officials disbanded
Mumbai It has been a week since the regime changed in Maharashtra and the Mumbai police have already decided to disband the Special Investigation Team formed to investigate Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's allegations that certain Enforcement Directorate officials collected money from city builders through a South Mumbai businessman.
