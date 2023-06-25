Illegal residence of mafia’s brother razed in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR Continuing its zero-tolerance policy against criminals, the district administration, along with Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) officials, bulldozed the residence of Sanjay Upadhyay in Muglaha under Gulharia police station limits on Sunday. Sanjay Upadhyay is the brother of the infamous mafia Vinod Upadhyay. (Representational pic)

Sanjay Upadhyay is the brother of the infamous mafia Vinod Upadhyay. Like his brother, Sanjay is also wanted in several cases. He is booked for 13 cases of loot, extortion, and murder in various police stations.

SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that demolition had been carried out under the Gangster Act and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act of 1986. The building spread over 4,000 square feet was built without the approval of a map on a piece of land belonging to the GDA, the SP added.

Sanjay has a bounty of ₹25,000 on his head. He had illegally possessed the land about 15 years ago in 2007. The demolition freed the land worth ₹4 crore. Chief engineer Kishan Singh confirmed that GDA had issued several notices to Sanjay Upadhyay and a notice was put up on the building on June 2 this year but no one responded to these notices.

Earlier, on June 17, the GDA had razed a building belonging to mafia Vinod Upadhyay in Salimpur Mughlai and had freed 7,000 square feet of land. It is to be noted that mafia Vinod Upadhyay and Sanjay are still at large and district authorities are spotting more of their properties to be demolished.