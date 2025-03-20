Illegal structures in Sector 29 to be razed in 10 days, says GMDA

Gurugram: In an attempt to intensify the authority’s crackdown on encroachments in the city, enforcement officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday, visited the Sector 29 market and the area around Leisure Valley Park and directed the management of restaurants, commercial establishments and shops to clear public spaces, a GMDA official said. GMDA officials from the enforcement wing visited Sector 29 Huda market and directed business owners to remove encroachments in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

He said that the enforcement team after carrying out an inspection directed the violators to remove all encroachments within 10 days, otherwise action would be initiated against them.

To be sure, the Sector 29 market is a food hub in Gurugram with several restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels operating there. The area gets a large number of visitors during evening hours and particularly on weekends. The Leisure Valley Park is adjacent to the market and is one of the largest parks in the city.

GMDA district town planner, RS Bhath, said that there is rampant encroachment in Sector 29 and adjacent areas and they had received several complaints about it. “We have conducted an inspection and identified violations such as covering open spaces, constructions on green belts, obstructing pathways meant for pedestrians. The road around the Leisure Valley Park is in particularly bad shape and all encroachments will be removed,” he said, adding that both locations are important landmarks for Gurugram and all efforts will be made to clear these spaces of encroachments.

Bhath said that owners of commercial establishments in the market have been asked to clear the encroachments voluntarily within the next 10 days or else action will be initiated by the GMDA team and it could lead to penalties.

During the inspection, the enforcement team also found over 100 unauthorized huts encroaching on the government land adjoining Leisure Valley Park. The team also found rampant illegal parking of private buses in the parking lot of the park. “The space which has been marked for parking by visitors was encroached by these buses which were stationed there without any permission. These encroachers have been asked to clear the area within the next two days,” said a GMDA spokesperson, who added that HSVP officials will also be issuing notices to the violators in the market.

According to authority officials, GMDA CEO, Shyamal Misra had recently visited the Leisure Valley Park and had flagged the issue of encroachments on government land around the park. He had also directed that facilities in and around the park should be maintained for the benefit of visitors.