IMD forecasts light rain for city from March 19-23
PUNE Light rain is forecast for the city from March 19 till March 23, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The rain will be accompanied with thunder and lightning, the IMD added in its forecast bulleting issued on March 17.
The maximum temperature recorded in Pune on Wednesday was 36.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 17.1 degrees Celsius.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of Weather Forecasting Department, IMD Pune, said that there is upper cyclonic circulation over central (Madhya) Maharashtra and a trough line from south-eastern Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra and Karnataka.
“These two weather systems along with wind discontinuity are observed. All these weather systems are governing the weather over Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.
“And so the day and the night temperature is likely to see a drop. The day temperature may drop to low as 34 degrees Celsius in the coming few days. The night temperature will continue to remain around 19 degrees Celsius till March 23,” said IMD officials.
“Isolated places in Vidarbha may experience rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning activity till March 21. Similar weather conditions may continue in Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra till March 21. Konkan and Goa may experience rainfall with thunderstorm activity from March 20,” said IMD officials.
The highest maximum temperature reported in the state was at 40.3 degrees Celsius at Akola.
Monsoon forecast soon: IMD
As per the recently released, El Niño Southern Oscillation (Enso) and
Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) bulletin for of March by IMD, Pune, the probability forecast indicates neutral Enso conditions during March-April-May, and April-May-June.
OP Sreejith, scientist, Climate Monitoring and Forecast, IMD Pune, said that for May-June-July season there is an increased probability of re-emergence of La Niña conditions.
“With La Niña conditions, the monsoon is predicted to be good as it is an important factor. However, conditions will be clearer in April. We will forecast the monsoon very soon, but right now it is too soon to forecast,” said Sreejith.
