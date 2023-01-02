IMD issues alert for cold & fog in 36 U.P. districts

LUCKNOW The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for cold day conditions and very dense fog in 36 districts for the next two days. As per the weather department, the temperature is likely to drop 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal in these districts.

The districts that are likely to experience cold days include -- Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun, Jalun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Jhansi, and two other districts.

On Monday, Fatehpur recorded the lowest temperature in the state with 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur city (5.4 degrees), Muzaffarnagar (7 degrees), Etawah (7.2 degrees), Aligarh (7.4 degrees), Hardoi (7.5 degrees), Najibabad (7.6 degrees), Jhansi (7.7 degrees), and Basti (8 degrees).

In state capital Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively. The forecast for Lucknow is moderate to dense fog in the morning and clear sky later, said Mohd Danish, in-charge of the Lucknow met department.