IMD issues ‘red warning’ for Odisha with heavy rainfall expected in next 2 days
With a possible flood forecast on Sunday, Odisha has asked its officials to be on alert as three of its major rivers are swelling while a low pressure over Bay of Bengal was slated to bring huge amount of rainfall to all 30 districts over the next 48 hours.
Water resources department said six top officials have been asked to keep an eye on possible floods in Mahanadi, Brahmani and Baitarani River systems due to heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a ‘red warning’ and “orange warning” for heavy rainfall activities in almost all the 30 districts for next two days after a low-pressure area was formed over the North Bay of Bengal.
The system moving west-northwestwards would turn into a well-marked area during the next 12 hours and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours, said IMD regional director HR Biswas.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to occur in central and south Odisha today. Heavy rainfall is also likely in central districts and interior parts of the state tomorrow. The system would trigger a flood-like situation in low-lying areas and land or mudslides in hilly areas,” said Biswas.
Red warning has been issued for Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts till Sunday morning while orange warning was issued for the districts of Khordha, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada.
Similarly, a red warning was issued for Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts between Sunday morning and Monday morning. Orange warning was issued for the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri for the same period.
Biswas said there is danger of rainwater from rivers not getting drained into the sea due to hightides in full-moon day.
Engineer-in-chief of water resources department Bijay Kumar Mishra on Saturday said a minor flood was likely in Mahanadi River if heavy rainfall activities continued in upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh and downstream.
“At present, excess water is being released through 28 gates of Hirakud dam. We are expecting 6 lakh cusecs of water to pass through Mundali barrage tomorrow. The Baitarini river has breached the danger mark. Though the water level of major rivers is rising, it is below the danger mark as of today,” said Mishra.
The leaves of officials and other staff have been cancelled and they have been asked to monitor and supervise the situation at various points and river embankments in the coastal belt of the state.
