IMD predicts light rain over the weekend, heavy rains from Monday in Delhi

Light to moderate rainfall, instead of the heavy rainfall predicted earlier, is likely to continue in parts of the National Capital Region on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, adding that intense showers will once again hit the city on Monday.

“On Thursday also some parts of Delhi received light rains and this will continue through the weekend as well,” said a senior Met official.

The official said that light to moderate rains, accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30-40kmph, will continue through Friday in isolated pockets.

On Thursday, the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius (°C), a notch below what is considered normal for this time of the year, and a minimum temperature of 25.6°C, which is on par with the normal temperature.

Despite a slow start, as on July 22, Delhi has covered its rainfall deficit and recorded a surplus rainfall of nearly 27%. Most of this was due to the heavy rains between July 18 and July 20. From June 1 to July 22, Delhi usually receives 192mm rainfall, but the city has already recorded 248mm rain this time.

Early in June, the IMD predicted the onset of southwest monsoon in northwest India, including in Delhi, by June 15, which would have been the earliest monsoon ever. After a string of wrong predictions, monsoon finally reached Delhi on July 13 this year, after a delay of 16 days from its normal date.

Met officials said that despite the delayed arrival, July is likely to record “normal to above normal” rains.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet Weather, too sided with the IMD prediction. “The trough has shifted north and now the possibility of heavy rain is from July 26. Between July 26 and July 29, the city will receive good rains,” he said.