IMS-BHU docs successfully treat 61-yr-old patient through MICS

A 61-year-old patient, who was suffering from significant blockages in the main arteries of his heart, was successfully treated through “MICS” (Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery) procedure at the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, said Prof Sanjay Kumar of the department. (Pic for representation)

Prof Kumar said that the patient from Assam had been suffering from heart disease since last 5 years and was under treatment. Despite being on medication for a long time, his health did not improve significantly. Eventually, he was referred to the cardiothoracic department’s OPD. According to the angiography report, significant blockages were detected in the main arteries of his heart, and bypass surgery was recommended as a solution.

Considering the patient’s age and diabetic condition, senior cardiothoracic surgeon Prof Kumar recommended undergoing surgery under the “MICS” (Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery) procedure. Essentially, this is a special type of heart surgery where a small incision is made, and an artery graft is placed inside the chest instead of making large incisions in the chest or legs. As a result, the post-operation wound is only about 3 inches long, and the patient experiences minimal discomfort due to lesser pain. Since there is no need for the use of a pump, there is no requirement for blood donation during or after the operation.

On May 3, the Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery was performed on the patient. The patient was discharged within 5 days post operation, said Prof Kumar.

He added that the department is rapidly in providing modern and better treatment for heart disease patients, now MICS is available here in Purvanchal for the general public.