IMS-BHU fast-tracks construction of third National Centre of Ageing in the country

The construction of the 200-bed National Centre of Ageing (NCA), the third one in the country, has sped up at IMS BHU. The 200-bed NCA is being built on approximately 2,045 square metres (HT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the NCA at IMS-BHU in February this year and, so far, around 10% of the construction work has been completed.

The 200-bed NCA is being built on approximately 2,045 square metres, and the entire project is expected to be completed by September 2025.

IMS-BHU director Prof SN Sankhwar and Prof Anup Singh, head of the department of geriatric medicine, IMS-BHU, and nodal officer for NCA and the National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly (NPHCE), inspected the construction site and instructed the construction agency to speed up work to meet the deadline.

The upgradation of the Regional Geriatric Centre (RGC) in the department of geriatric medicine, IMS BHU, to the third National Centre of Ageing (NCA) under the NPHCE, ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), was approved by the MoHFW last year. According to the MoHFW, the scope of the NCA aligns with the Varishth Jan Swasthya Yojana, a tertiary care component of NPHCE, said an official familiar with the matter.

The policy to operate the NCA will be guided by the operational guidelines of NPHCE, formulated for the Department of Geriatric Medicine by the advisory committee of NPHCE, to ensure uniformity across all NCAs, added the official.

Prof Singh said that this expansion of the geriatric medicine department in terms of infrastructure and human resources will revolutionize geriatric services at Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, IMS-BHU.

As a member of the technical advisory committee of MoHFW, Prof Singh highlighted that the primary objective of the NCA is to provide optimal care and treatment to elderly patients, increase postgraduate MD Geriatric seats to 15 per year, and build capacity through various short-term courses for doctors and paramedics.

The NCA will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for elderly patient care, added Prof Singh.

Its location, adjacent to the Super Specialty Block, was chosen for the ease of referring elderly patients to other super-specialty departments.

Prof Singh informed that the MoHFW is focusing on fostering healthy aging by coordinating with various ministries working for the elderly. The emphasis is also on capacity building to ensure elderly people have better access to healthcare, and their well-being and human rights are safeguarded.

Prof Singh mentioned that on average, 100 elderly patients visit the department of geriatric medicine at Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, IMS-BHU daily for treatment. They are attended to and receive care. Once the NCA is operational, elderly patients won’t have to wait in long queues, and the quality of care will significantly improve.

In addition to medical facilities such as an OPD complex, 14 doctors’ chambers, operation theatres, private wards, and general wards for elderly patients, the NCA will also offer physiotherapy, yoga, meditation, and a research lab facility, Prof Singh added.