IMS-BHU trauma centre introduces QR code payment system for patients

Patients visiting the trauma centre at the institute of medical sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), will no longer have to stand in queues for registration or payment of medical test fees. The centre has introduced digital payment facilities through QR codes, allowing patients and attendants to make payments seamlessly for OPD registration and diagnostic tests.

The new digital services were inaugurated by BHU vice-chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, who also inspected various facilities at the trauma centre, including the OPD, emergency, X-ray, ultrasound and pathology departments. During his visit, he interacted with patients and inquired about their treatment and diagnostic experience.

An automatic vending machine accepting QR code payments for beverages and snacks was also inaugurated on the occasion. Prof Chaturvedi lauded the centre’s efforts to enhance patient convenience, saying such initiatives would greatly benefit both patients and their attendants. He assured that the university would continue strengthening the trauma centre in the coming days.

Prof Saurabh Singh, in-charge of the trauma centre, said that earlier patients had to queue up for OPD registration slips and test payments. With the new digital system, patients can now generate registration slips themselves and pay fees through QR codes installed at multiple locations across the centre. “If any patient or attendant faces difficulty in using the facility, the staff members are available to assist them,” he added.