In 2nd covid wave, 25% of deaths reported from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur

For the past two months, the two Doaba districts of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur have reported around 25% of Punjab’s 2,716 deaths due to covid-19, data with the state health department shows. From Feb 26 to April 26, Jalandhar recorded 351 deaths, while Hoshiarpur reported 338 deaths for a total of 689. Amritsar saw 303 deaths and Ludhiana 283. After a quick analysis of this data, the Punjab health department has sent a team to Hoshiarpur to study the other contributing causes of these deaths, as the district has a relatively low population. Punjab reported 1,64,362 new positive cases, with 43,348 (25%) cases coming from Doaba region.

Overall, Jalandhar has seen 1,054 deaths; Hoshiarpur (704); Amritsar (896); Patiala (735), while Ludhiana has 1,309 highest in the state till April 26. From March 25-April 26, Amritsar has recorded the most deaths at 245; Hoshiarpur (222); Ludhiana (211); Patiala (178) and Jalandhar 176.

Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have also doubled their case count since February. The health department believes that UK strain of Covid-19 has led to the steep rise in active cases in Punjab.

Over 80% of samples of Covid positive people sent for genome sequencing to the Pune laboratory in March were found having the UK strain. In Jalandhar, the UK strain had mainly hit Phillaur and Nurmahal towns that reported a high number of cases. In Hoshiarpur, 31 cases of the UK strain were detected.

State nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “The high number of deaths in Hoshiarpur is a concern and we have been studying the situation of the district. In Dasuya and Hoshiarpur hospitals, patients refused to be treated in hospitals outside the district for level-3 care. Late reporting of patients was another reason for higher number of deaths.”

Hoshiarpur civil surgeon Dr Ranjit Singh said level-3 treatment had now been started in Hoshiarpur and private hospitals had also been roped in.

Jalandhar district family welfare officer Dr Raman Gupta claimed late reporting of patients led to the deaths and co-morbities was also a factor. “Now, however, we are also seeing deaths of pregnant women,” he said, adding that the new strains of the virus, including the UK one, has been very infectious.

58% OF THOSE DYING FROM

RURAL AREAS, SAYS MINISTER

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) or deaths in villages has been recorded at 2.8% against 0.7% in urban areas. This means that a rural covid patient is much more likely to die in the state this yea. State health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said 58% of covid-19 deaths in Punjab this year were of patients from rural areas, even as the villages accounted for only one-fourth of the covid cases (27%).

“Urban areas which are reporting far more positive cases at 73%, are contributing 42% of the deaths,” the minister said, adding that the CFR of Punjab is 2.02, and 82.5% of those dead are above 51 yeas of age.

Reasoning delay in reporting of symptoms as the main reason behind the high number of deaths in the rural areas, the health minister appealed to people that even with mild symptoms to visit their nearest health-care facility immediately. He added that 83.9% of patients have visited the hospitals first time with severe symptoms, 0.11% visited with moderate symptoms and only 7% patients had mild symptoms.