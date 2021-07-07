In a first, DMRC launches FASTag-based parking facility in Kashmere Gate

New Delhi: In a first, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday launched a FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking at the Kashmere Gate metro station.

DMRC, in a statement on Tuesday, said that as part of the multi-modal integration (MMI) initiative, dedicated intermediate public transport lanes for cabs, e-rickshaws and autorickshaws were also opened for Metro users at the Kashmere Gate station.

“As many as 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers can be accommodated at this exclusively cashless parking facility, which is located at gate number-6 of the Kashmere Gate metro station,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.

According to DMRC, commuters can now enter and exit, and also make payment for four-wheeler parking, using FASTag. “Only those vehicles with FASTags will be permitted to park in this facility. Two-wheeler users can swipe the Delhi Metro smart card, which will note the entry and exit time and help calculate the fare. Money will not be deducted from the smart card,” Dayal said.

Metro officials explained that the parking fee in such cases can be paid using UPI applications after scanning a QR code. Officials said they are also working on allowing payments through DMRC or national common mobility cards as well.

“The cashless parking facility is DMRC’s pilot project. Further, Delhi Metro is planning to establish similar systems at more of its parking facilities across Delhi-NCR,” DMRC said.

Apart from this, the station also threw open dedicated lanes for cabs, autos and e-rickshaws near the station’s gate numbers six and eight.

“These lanes will allow a smooth movement of vehicles as well as enhance the last mile connectivity at the Metro station. In MMI’s second phase, which is presently under construction, there will be a food court (to be set up by Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation) as well as a bus terminal (three lanes with a capacity of five buses each),” DMRC statement read.

According to DMRC, these facilities will provide a big relief to passengers travelling to and from the Kashmere Gate metro station, which is connected to a major ISBT as well as several offices around the station.

“We have taken this up as a pilot project. After observing the response, we will plan similar systems at more of our stations. In fact, we will explore more opportunities to go digital wherever there is a scope. This will not only help us in modernising the facilities, but will also help the commuters by saving their time and ease the process. Under MMI, we have many other projects, which will be implemented in a graded manner,” said Mangu Singh, managing director, DMRC.