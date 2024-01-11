In another snatching in Panchkula’s Sector 20, man loses phone

Three youths snatched a 25-year-old man’s mobile phone after attacking his head with a metal kara (bangle) in Sector 20, police said on Wednesday. Three youths snatched a 25-year-old man’s mobile phone in Panchkula’s Sector 20. (HT File)

The victim was attacked around 10.20 pm on Monday, two hours after two men snatched gold jewellery from an elderly couple after holding them captive in their house in the same sector.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the latest case, the victim, Nanhe Lal, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and living on rent in Kundi village, Panchkula, told police that he worked at a fruit shop in the Sector 20 vegetable market.

On Monday night, he was walking back home, when three youths started following him from the park in the Sector 20 market. As he passed by the Sector 20 police station and turned towards the road to Kundi village, one of the youths restrained him from behind.

His accomplice hit his head repeatedly with a kara and ran off after snatching his mobile phone.

Nanhe said he managed to reach home with a bleeding head and was taken to a private hospital in Zirakpur for treatment.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station. Police are scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras to get clues about the accused.

Meanwhile, police have yet to make headway in the case where two masked miscreants, disguised as delivery boys, snatched gold jewellery from an elderly couple, Vinay Kakkad, 73, and his wife Suman, both retired bankers, also on Monday.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the snatchers had stopped by the security guard and asked about Vinay, but the guard did not ask them to remove the helmet or mask. He did not even enter their visit in the register or ask for identity proof.

A day later, three motorcycle-borne men had robbed a cash collector of ₹6.62 lakh after pushing him off his motorcycle and assaulting him with a stick in Sector 20 on Tuesday morning. This case also remains unsolved.

Complainant Ram Chander, 44, a resident of Baltana, told police that he had been working as a cash collector for Gulati Traders, Sector 26, Chandigarh, for the last four years.

As per routine, on Tuesday, he started collecting cash from businesses in Panchkula before proceeding to Chandigarh. When he crossed the cremation ground in Sector 20, Panchkula, three persons came on a motorcycle and robbed him.

Following the daring snatching and robbery cases in Sector 20, the local Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) has demanded increased police patrolling. RWA vice-president Yoginder Kwatra said in many societies CCTV cameras were not working, so police should ensure regular checks and issue instructions in this regard.