In PM’s Jayapur, village head loses panchayat poll

Srinarayan Patel, 60, village head of Jayapur (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first adopted village), lost the recently concluded panchayat election.

BJP-supported Patel was defeated by one Rajkumar Yadav, 50, who also claimed support of the BJP. While Yadav bagged over 840 votes, Patel could secure only 600.

“I am thankful to all voters for electing me as village head. I will ensure development in Jayapur,” said Yadav.

However, Patel said: “Yadav has never been associated with the BJP. I am a BJP worker.”

He added: “I accept the people’s verdict. Though I lost the election, I will keep working for the people of Jayapur that has seen unprecedented development during my tenure (last five years).”

“Interlocking on many paths and concrete work on other paths in the village were done. All streets in the village are pucca. Toilets were constructed in each house, solar lights installed on streets and the village also got two branches of nationalised banks,” he said highlighting his achievements.

Several other developmental works were carried out in the village ever since it was adopted by the Prime Minister in 2015 under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna, Patel said, adding that Jayapur has now become a well known village in the country.