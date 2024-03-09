In Prayagraj, Nine injured as a speeding bus hits SUV carrying school kids

A speeding bus collided with an SUV carrying around a dozen school children while trying to save a bike rider at a site under Bhirpur police outpost in Karachana area of the trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj on Saturday morning. Speeding bus hits SUV carrying school kids, nine injured in Prayagraj (Pic for representation)

A total of nine people, including five students, three men and one woman sustained injuries in the accident, said ACP (Karachana) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The impact was so severe that the front part of the SUV was completely damaged, police said.

Hearing screams of children sitting in the SUV, locals rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to a nearby private hospital with the help of police. Later, three of the injured were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

Police said that the children were students of the PVR Academy School in Pachdevara Karachana.

A Mirzapur-bound bus was on its way from Prayagraj when the bus driver, while trying to save a bike rider, lost control over the bus and hit the school SUV coming from the front. The bike rider also got injured after colliding with the bus.

The injured include Ananya (10), Anshika (7), Samar Singh (9), Himanshu (12) and Madhu Patel alias Pari (12) besides the SUV driver Anil Kumar (35) and the bus driver Harish Kumar Sharma (40), the bike rider Kamlesh Kumar (42) and Savita Patel (28).