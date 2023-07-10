Lucknow: Use of family planning methods has gone up in the state despite condom usage going down, according to the national family health survey (NFHS 5) data. More opt for family planning in U.P, says NFHS survey (Pic for representation)

The NFHS 5 data revealed that 62.4% women between 15 and 49 years of age used some kind of family planning method. In NFHS 4, the same number was put down to 45.5 percent.

Interestingly, while the use of family planning methods overall has gone up, condom usage has gone down from 19.1% in NFHS-4 to 10.8% in NFHS-5.

The NFHS-5 survey results were out in January this year and include survey compiled in 2019-20 while NFHS-4 has compiled response of people surveyed in 2015-16.

The NFHS-5 fact sheet was compiled from response of 70710 households, including 93124 women and 12043 men.

“Family planning methods when used to keep gap between children help in two ways. It helps check population growth and also focuses on health of women which is equally important. Gap between children and avoiding unwanted pregnancies helps in keeping women healthy as opposed to multiple pregnancies, especially unwanted ones,” said professor Nisha Singh, senior faculty, gynecology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“The data for unmet need should stand at zero percentage. This to ensure all couples have a basket of choice to bring up a healthy family and educate all their children,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

The unmet need among respondents in U.P. that was 12.9% in NFHS-4, has gone up to 18.1% in NFHS-5.

“Infact, the pattern of family planning counselling should also change. As men hold strong position when it comes to decision making in many homes. The focus of counselling be focused more on men,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. According to data, women sterilisation has gone up from 16.9% in NFHS-4 to 17.3% in NFHS-5. The male sterilisation remains static at 0.1%.