India could resist Covid-19 onslaught due to system created by Nehru-Gandhi: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has taken pot shots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government and said that the country was able to resist the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the system created by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi over the decades.

“Today India is able to bear the onslaught of this pandemic due to the system created by Gandhi-Nehru or else the population of 125 crore would have been destroyed,” the Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamna.

The mouthpiece also slammed the Central government for continuing its ambitious Central Vista Project despite the pandemic. The Central Vista project involves the construction of a new Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, along with residences of the Prime Minister (PM) and vice-president, and a revamp of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

“Poor countries are offering help to India as per their capacity, but our honourable PM is not ready to stop the ₹ 20,000 crore Central Vista Project,” the editorial stated.

“Bangladesh has sent 10,000 Remdesivir vials as donation, while Bhutan has sent medical oxygen. Even countries such as Nepal, Myanmar and Sri Lanka have also offered help to ‘Aatmanirbhar [self-reliant]’ India,” taunted the Sena.

The Sena-led Maharashtra Government has been in constant friction with the Central government over the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and its support to the state’s fight against the outbreak.

The editorial said that UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) has declared that the world faces threat from India’s Covid-19 pandemic and has appealed to all the countries to offer help to India.

It further stated that earlier countries such as Rwanda, Pakistan and Congo used to face similar problems and procure help from other countries.

“Today we are facing this problem due to the wrong policies pursued by the current rulers,” said the editorial.

Criticising the Central government further, the editorial stated that it was getting censured regularly by the Supreme Court for its inept handing of this pandemic.

It further went on to dub the Central government as “insensitive”, stating that instead of forming a panel of all main political parties, it is more interested in cornering West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee even today.

“Had this been a sensitive and nationalist government, it would not have focussed on political gains or losses but would have constituted a committee of all major parties to deal with such a calamity. But they are more concerned about an incident where a minister’s car was pelted stones in West Bengal,” the editorial stated.

Describing the Union health ministry as a complete failure, the editorial further stated, “BJP MP (Member of Parliament) Subramanian Swamy has demanded that Nitin Gadkari, who is one of the active Union ministers, be given the charge of health ministry. This aptly proves the failure of the ministry.”

The editorial concluded by stating that Modi should tackle the current situation without indulging in politics.