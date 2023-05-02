Home / Cities / Others / Army craftsman killed in explosion at firing range in Assam

Army craftsman killed in explosion at firing range in Assam

ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2023 05:41 PM IST

Sandeep Kumar hailed from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife and one-year-old son

In a tragic incident, an Indian Army craftsman died in an explosion that took place at a firing range in Assam, officials informed on Tuesday.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the reason behind the explosion. (HT photo)
The deceased, Sandeep Kumar, who was from the army’s corps of electronics and mechanical engineers, was on sentry duty at the Darranga field firing ranges at Tamulpur in Assam when a blast took place at the site on Monday.

“The severely injured craftsman was provided immediate medical aid on the spot by a regimental medical officer available at range. He was further air evacuated to the base hospital in Guwahati, where he succumbed to injuries,” informed Lt Col Mahender Rawat, PRO (Defence), Guwahati.

Kumar hailed from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife and one-year-old son.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the reason behind the explosion.

