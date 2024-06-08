 Informer shot dead by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon: Police - Hindustan Times
Informer shot dead by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Police said that the incident took place in Timdi village under Dhanora police station area of Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district on Friday night

A police informer was shot dead by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, police said on Saturday.

Police said the victim was returning home after attending a wedding when he was shot dead. (Representative Image)

Police said that the incident took place in Timdi village under Dhanora police station area on Friday night.

The victim Dinesh Mandavi was returning home after attending a wedding when he was shot dead.

“As per the preliminary information, Maoists fired at Mandavi, leaving him seriously injured and then escaped. He succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital in Keshkal,” a senior officer said.

Mandavi was acting as an informer for the Special Intelligence Branch of police, the official said.

Security personnel have launched a search in the area to trace the assailants.

