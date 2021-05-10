Infra projects in Delhi stare at delays amid labour shortage

New Delhi The gradual extension of the lockdown in Delhi and declaration of similar curbs in other states has had a visible effect on construction projects -- both public and private -- in the city as many workers return to their home states, forcing officials to rework a few project completion deadlines.

Unlike last year, when lakhs of people walked back to their home towns during the nationwide lockdown, construction agencies say that workers have left in batches this time. While some left around Holi, many went to cast their vote during the state and panchayat elections. But a large number of workers have left since the lockdown was announced on April 19.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension of the lockdown—this is the fourth extension — till May 17 and promised to tighten its enforcement.

In the past 10 days, Inamul Haq, a private labour contractor, has helped over 100 construction workers associated with him return home. “The workers wanted to go as they feared a repeat of what happened to them last year during the nationwide lockdown. Given the present situation in Delhi, things are unlikely to normalise anytime soon,” he said.

Haq, too, doesn’t want them to stay back: “Last year, close to 150 of my workers were stuck in Delhi. I took care of their food and stay. But now I can’t do it. I’ll call them back once the situation normalises here.”

The slow and gradual reverse migration has slowed down infrastructure projects, once again, in the city. Though construction work is allowed on sites where in-situ arrangement is made for workers, various government agencies say that the work has got affected due to insufficient labour.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which is undertaking work on Phase-4 project, said that the number of workers at their sites has come down from about 4,100 (as on April 18) to around 2,900 in the last week of April.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, “There has been a decrease in the number of workers since the lockdown. Many who left for Holi holidays also haven’t returned. We are hopeful that they will return back with the gradual improvement in the overall Covid scenario. Workers who are currently here are being adequately taken care of with necessary medical care as well.”

At the Pragati Maidan redevelopment site, the work is moving at a snail’s pace, as the number of workers has trickled down from 2,500 in March to around 600 now.

LC Goyal, chairman and managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), said that the workers left in batches this time. “While close to 1,000 workers left during Holi and have not returned, some left the city during the recent state elections. Many workers left after the lockdown was announced in April. Today, we are left with 600 workers at the site. As the lockdown in Delhi has been gradually extended, there is uncertainty among workers,” said Goyal.

The deadline for the ₹2,700-crore Pragati Maidan redevelopment project was revised last year to March 2022. “We will have to rework the deadlines depending on how fast we can mobilise the workers and resume the full pace of work,” he added.

A major part of ITPO or Pragati Maidan redevelopment project is the ₹777-crore traffic regulation project, which is being carried out by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (Delhi PWD).

The construction of a 1.2-km-long tunnel between Purana Qila Road (near Pragati Maidan Mathura Road) and the Ring Road (near Pragati Power Station), and six underground U-turns on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg are in various stages of completion.

However, the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and the lockdown has scared workers, said a senior PWD official. “We had around 500 workers before the lockdown. But now we have 200-odd people. Workers are scared that they will contract the infection, as they work in proximity. Though arrangements have been made for isolation and treatment by contractors, workers are scared. Almost every day we find some workers missing. This has adversely impacted the pace of work,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

A PWD official said that the tunnel is almost 95% complete though shortage of labour has affected remaining work.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is the nodal agency for the construction of the new Parliament building and the redevelopment of Central Vista, is also facing a shortage of workers. Though the contractors for the ambitious projects have made arrangements for the stay of labourers, CPWD officials said the pace of work has been affected. The CPWD is also redeveloping four of the seven government residential colonies in south Delhi to provide accommodation for central government employees.

A senior CPWD official said, “Labour is not available at sites in enough numbers and this has impacted the pace of work.”

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is constructing the Dwarka expressway project, said that close to 10-15% of workers have left after the lockdown. “The gradual increase in lockdown period has led to fear among the workers. The biggest problem right now is that there is no inflow of new workers, especially skilled labourers. We are trying to build confidence among workers so that they don’t leave. We have made adequate arrangements for them and are making efforts to get those aged 45+ vaccinated. But the fear among workers is palpable,” said an NHAI official.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), which is carrying out several infrastructure projects in the city, is also facing problems due to labour shortage at its sites. A senior NBCC India official said, “The fear of the disease is forcing people to return to their home states as they want to be close to their families. So while the work is going on at our sites, the pace of work has definitley slowed down.”

NBCC is working on projects such as development of East Kidwai Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Nauroji Nagar; redevelopment of Pragati Maidan and several government office complexes; and development of Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka, among other.

Meanwhile, construction workers in the unorganised sectors are the worst hit.

Thaneshwar Adigaur, secretary of the Delhi Asangathit Nirman Mazdoor Union, said, “Due to the lockdown, they are unable to find work as construction work is allowed only if labourers live on-site. A large number of workers are daily wagers who work as carpenters, masons, plumbers etc. Due to the spike in cases, there is not much work available. People are finding it difficult to make ends meet. While the government has announced financial assistance, there are many who are still not registered with the board (Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board).”

Hari Prasad, who has a team of carpenters, plumbers, masons, etc, said that there are no work orders since the lockdown was announced. “A lot of my workers have left, as they were finding it difficult to pay rent and sustain their families. Most of them are daily wagers,” said Prasad.

Given the situation at hospitals, Haq said that workers feel that they are safe in their home towns.