The body of an intermediate student, who was allegedly abducted from near a private coaching centre following an Instagram-related dispute, was found dumped in a canal in Bhojpur district late on Friday night, police said. Intermediate student abducted and killed in Bhojpur

The incident took place on KG Road under Ara Nawada police station limits, while the body was recovered from a canal near the Piprahian village railway underpass under Ara Mufassil police station area.

Police said the body bore red marks on the front of the neck and chest, as well as around the neck, indicating strangulation. The family alleged that the student was abducted and strangled to death.

The victim has been identified as Sunny Kumar Singh, a resident of Ward No. 9 of Ekauna village under Barhara police station area.

The victim’s cousin said Sunny attended a mathematics coaching centre on KG Road regularly. On Friday morning, he was allegedly forcibly taken away on a motorcycle by some youths from near the coaching centre.

“He called his elder brother and informed him that he was being forcibly taken to Garahni. He also mentioned that the incident was linked to a girl, a resident of Faridabad in Delhi,” the cousin said.

The family immediately informed Ara Nawada police station. Police checked CCTV footage from the area, which showed the victim being taken away by some youths on a motorcycle.

During a phone conversation, the victim reportedly told his family that a youth named Badal was with him and was asking for the phone number of his cousin Karan’s mother.

Police subsequently traced and arrested Badal. During interrogation, he confessed to strangling Sunny Kumar Singh to death and dumping the body into the canal near the Piprahian railway underpass, police said.

The body was later recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Ara Nawada station house officer Bipin Bihari said three people have been arrested in connection with the case. “An FIR was initially registered under abduction charges, which will now be converted into a murder case with appropriate sections added,” he said.

