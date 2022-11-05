Investor booked for threatening developer

An investor and his unidentified associates were booked for allegedly threatening a developer and assaulting his staff on multiple occasions in an attempt to forcibly capture 11 shops in a mall in Sector 56, police said on Friday.

Police said that the builder had allegedly taken a Rs6 crore loan from the investor to build the mall and entered into an agreement to sell the shops in the latter’s name as a guarantee against the loan.

On the complaint of the builder VK Jain, an FIR against the investor and other suspects was registered at Sector56 police station on Thursday night, said police.

Subhash Boken, the public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the investor would be served notice to appear before the police and join the investigation.