Irregularities in evaluations: Over 4,200 teachers get warnings from UP Board

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has issued warnings to 4,204 examiners for irregularities in the evaluation of answer sheets of the High School and Intermediate examinations 2025. Of these, 3,077 were High School examiners and 1,127 were Intermediate examiners, officials said. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The warnings were sent through the Board’s regional offices to the deputy controllers of the respective evaluation centres, urging them to ensure that such errors are not repeated in future.

The scrutiny results for this year were announced on July 7. A total of 31,194 students applied for scrutiny—5,495 from High School and 25,699 from Intermediate. Of these, marks for 5,946 students (19.06%), roughly one in every five, were revised—either increased or decreased. Several cases revealed significant discrepancies.

For example, a student who scored 35 in High School English had initially been awarded only 25 marks. Another student received 28 marks instead of 36 in Social Studies, while a Fine Arts student was given 29 marks instead of 39. Other irregularities included errors in totaling, unassessed questions, or failure to award marks despite checking the answers, officials said.

The Board’s regional offices in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur compiled lists of examiners with such discrepancies and forwarded them to the deputy controllers, who subsequently issued warnings.

Confirming the move, Bhagwati Singh, secretary of the UP Board, said the warnings are intended to prevent recurrence of such issues in future.

In previous years, examiners found guilty of evaluation irregularities have faced fines of up to ₹1 lakh. During the tenure of former UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla, several examiners were fined between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh.

The UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations-2025 were conducted between February 24 and March 12, 2025, at 8,140 centres across the state on 13 working days. Evaluation was undertaken at 261 centres across UP between March 19 and April 1.