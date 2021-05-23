Jabs for 18+ in all UP districts from June 1, says chief minister

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 age group will be extended to all districts of the state from June 1, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday.

Currently, it was going on in 23 districts, he said at a Covid-19 review meeting in Lucknow.

He directed the officials concerned to “also launch the vaccination drive in villages in such districts where the infection rate is high.”

A state government official said that the government would soon issue an order with guidelines for the 18-44 age group vaccination in all districts.

A state government spokesperson said despite being the most populous state, UP was going about aggressively vaccinating the 18+ age category to counter the pandemic surge. Since May 1, Uttar Pradesh gave the first dose of the vaccine to 10 lakh people in the 18-plus category, the highest number of vaccinations in this age group in the entire country, the spokesperson said.

The youths were also enthusiastic about vaccination and on Friday the turnout against the total number of persons registered for the day was nearly 100%, the spokesperson added.

The government statement said UP had so far administered as many as 1.62 crore (16.2 million) doses in all categories, including 33.4 lakh (3.34 million) second doses.