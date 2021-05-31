Jai Ram inaugurates makeshift Covid hospital in Solan

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually inaugurated a makeshift Covid hospital built at Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre at Rabon in Solan on Monday. The hospital has been built at the cost of ₹3.90 crore.

Thakur said the hospital will have 200 beds with piped oxygen support which will help strengthen the health infrastructure to battle Covid.

He said that 100 doctors, staff nurses and other paramedical staff have been deployed at the new facility besides setting up a laboratory for rapid testing.

The CM said CCTV cameras have been installed in the hospital for monitoring and a centralised TV screen for entertainment of patients. He said the hospital was set up in a record time of 14 days.

Jai Ram said the state government has laid special emphasis on capacity building in health infrastructure to facilitate the patients.

“We are focusing on early detection of Covid patients so that they can be provided timely treatment,” he said.

He added that during the last few days, the recovery rate in state has climbed to 89% which is a good sign. “Government is ensuring regular monitoring of patients in home isolation so they can be shifted to hospitals early if the situation requires so,” he said.

The state government is also providing home isolation kits to Covid patients for speedy recovery.

He said the elected representatives should ensure that these kits are made available to Covid patients at the earliest.

State health minister Rajiv Saizal said the role of many religious organisations and NGOs is commendable in tackling the Covid situation in state.