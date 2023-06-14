NEET 2023: Jalandhar’s Ashika bags AIR 11

Ashika Aggarwal from Jalandhar has secured All India Rank 11 in NEET-2023 whose result was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. Ashika Aggarwal celebrating with her family in Jalandhar. (HT Photo)

She secured 715 out of total 720 marks, bagging the second place in Punjab state, the first going to Pranjal Aggarwal from Malerkotla (AIR 4).

Both students scored the same marks, but Ashika received 11th rank due to lesser marks in chemistry as per NTA’s inter-se-merit of candidates for tie-breaking.

A student of Delhi Public School, Jalandhar, Ashika scored 96.6% marks in Class 12 CBSE examinations.

“I am very ecstatic as my sincere hard work of two years finally yielded fruitful results. I have been preparing for this examination ever since I opted for medical stream in Class 11,” said the 18-year-old, who is upbeat about taking admission in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Her father, Vasu Aggarwal, is a chartered accountant and mother Anu Aggarwal is an associate professor at DAV College, Jalandhar.

Attributing her success to her parents and teachers, Ashika said she was grateful to them for providing her all facilities and study material to prepare for this tough examination.

“Biology remained my favourite subject. My teachers provided me every possible guidance to help me prepare for NEET. I also got enrolled with a local institute from time to time for study material,” Ashika said.

Sharing her success mantra, Ashika said in the past two years, she concentrated on NCERT syllabus and focused on thorough revision: “Instead of cramming, I always aimed at clearing concepts on daily basis. My focus also remained on practising multiple-choice questions,” she said.

Another student from Jalandhar, Gauri Gupta secured AIR 55 rank in the exam by scoring 710 marks.

Both Ashika and Gauri are not only close friends, but also competitors at school and coaching centre as well. Gauri scored 96.4% marks in Class 12.

Gauri had opted for both biology and mathematics in Class 12, and prepared for both NEET and JEE.

She got 99.76 percentile in JEE Main and is awaiting JEE Advanced result, before deciding on her career choice.

Inter-se-merit of candidates for tie-breaking

In case of two or more candidates obtaining equal marks/percentile scores in NEET (UG), the inter-se-merit is determined on the candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in biology (botany and zoology) in the test. If all students secured same marks in biology too, the candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in chemistry is placed higher in the merit list. It is followed by higher marks or percentile in physics.

