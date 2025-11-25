Jamshedpur flyover faces protests over ramps; work on Mango-Pardih part stalled

Work on the Mango-Pardih flyover part of the Dimna-Sakchi Marine Drive over river Subarnarekha three-way flyover worth ₹461 crore was stalled on Tuesday amid protests by locals and businessmen led by JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy’s supporters and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) supporters, people close to the development said on Tuesday. JD(U) supporters and locals stall work on Mango-Pardih flyover in Jamshedpur on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Work on the Mango-Pardih part of the flyover was to start on Tuesday due to which the East Singhbhum district administration and traffic police have imposed a month-long traffic restriction, regulation and diversion plan from November 25 to December 24.

The Jamshedpur (West) MLA’s public amenities representatives and NDA supporters along with locals and businessmen gathered at Mango Chowk and Hanuman Temple Chowk around 8.30 am Tuesday after receiving information that the main road was closed for flyover work, and stopped the work.

“We were informed that the main road has been closed since early morning. When we reached the site, local people told us that all the shops from Mango Chowk to Gandhi Maidan opposite Hanuman Temple have been closed down, New Purulia Road has been made one-way, making it difficult to get into Mango Marker. This posed a big problem for commuting from Pardih side towards Mango Chowk and businesses faced heavy losses,” Neeraj Singh, Roy’s public utility representative, told HT on Tuesday.

Another of Roy’s representative Pappu Singh said they then called site in-charge of the construction company Nilesh Jadhav to the spot.

“Locals requested Jadhav to complete the construction of the Dimna-Mango Chowk- Maha Rana Pratap point first and then start work on the Mango-Pardih part. This will divert the traffic load on the Dimna-Sakchi Marine Drive part of the flyover and people will have no inconvenience. Jadhav agreed to this suggestion and stopped the constitution work on the Mango-Pardih part immediately. He assured that he would talk with his higher authorities and inform us about the final decision accordingly. The barricading at Mango Chowk, Akashganga and Gangour Chowk were then removed and the Mango-Pardih main road was opened for traffic from both sides,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, a massive signature campaign has been launched in Jamshedpur by the Jamshedpur Citizens Forum (JCF) protesting the six-ramp plan of the ₹1,050 crore 4-lane 10.021 km Pardih Kali Temple to Baliguma Chowk via Dimna elevated corridor.

“The current ramp design poses a serious threat to the homes and shops located along the 3-km stretch between Sahai clinic and Baliguma. Work has started on six ramps 500 metres each between Pardih and Baliguma and their placements will drastically narrow the road in front of dozens of establishments and homes. This plan could cause losses worth crores and put the livelihoods of hundreds at risk,” Vikas Singh, former BJP leader said.

He said earlier NHAI had planned a ₹2,200 crore 4-lane double decker elevated corridor between Kali Temple and Baliguma. “But later it has been changed into a single-layer 4-lane flyover but the base structure is still the same, leading to too many unnecessary ramps. We have submitted our memorandum to DC Karn Satyarthi seeking his immediate intervention,” added Singh.