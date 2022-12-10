Home / Cities / Others / Janta Darbar: Listen to public issues, ensure speedy redressal: U.P. CM

Janta Darbar: Listen to public issues, ensure speedy redressal: U.P. CM

On Saturday, the CM heard 300 complainants and handed over their applications to the divisional commissioner and district authorities for quick redressal.

CM Yogi reached Gorakhpur on Friday evening. (HT Photo)
ByAbdur Rahman

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to pay attention to public complaints and resolve petty matters at the initial stage itself. His remarks came during the Janta Darbar held at Gorakhpur-based Mahant Digvijaya Nath auditorium on Saturday.

The CM also asked officials to listen to the public issues with patience and ensure a speedy redressal of their grievances. He added that it should be made sure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the poor. He also asked officials to prepare an estimate for the treatment of needy people.

On Saturday, the CM heard 300 complainants and handed over their applications to the divisional commissioner and district authorities for quick redressal. He also asked them to take stringent action against land grabbers.

CM Yogi had reached Gorakhpur on Friday evening. He will be in the district for two days.

