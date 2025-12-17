Jaunpur man kills elderly parents over property dispute, dumps bodies in Gomti

A 37-year-old man allegedly murdered his elderly parents by bludgeoning them with a grinding stone during an argument over money and property in Ahmedpur village under the Zafarabad police station area of Jaunpur district on December 8. For representation only

The accused, who allegedly stuffed the bodies into sacks, transported them in his car and dumped them into the Gomti River later the same day, was arrested on Monday, said police officials on Tuesday.

According to police, on December 13 Vandana Devi, a resident of Varanasi, lodged a complaint at Zafarabad police station stating that her parents, Shyam Bahadur, 62 and Babita Devi, 60, residents of Ahmedpur Purani Godown, had been missing since December 8. She also reported that her brother, Ambesh Kumar, 37, who had gone out to search for them, had not returned home since December 12.

Following the complaint, police formed three teams to investigate. During the probe, investigators obtained crucial clues that led them to Ambesh Kumar.

A police officer said Shyam Bahadur was a retired railway loco pilot who lived with his wife in Ahmedpur. The couple had three married daughters and one son, Ambesh, who had been working in a private company in Kolkata.

Police said Ambesh had entered into a love marriage in Kolkata a few years ago, which his parents and sisters strongly opposed. His father had reportedly asked him not to bring his wife home, leading to prolonged family discord.

About three months ago, Ambesh returned to the village after losing his job and began demanding money from his father. He allegedly feared that his parents might disinherit him and transfer his share of the property to his sisters.

Additional superintendent of police (City) Ayush Srivastava said that on December 8, Ambesh got into a heated argument with his parents over money and property. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that around 8 pm, in a fit of rage, he struck both his father and mother on the head with a grinding stone, killing them on the spot.

“He then stuffed the bodies into sacks, loaded them into his car, and dumped them into the Gomti River,” the ASP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Three police teams have been deployed to recover the bodies, and further investigation is underway.