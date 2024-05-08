Jaunpur voters will bless me once again, says BSP candidate Shyam Singh Yadav

Almost 20 days after declaring Shrikala Dhananjay Singh as candidate for the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in a dramatic turn of events, once again fielded sitting MP Shyam Singh Yadav who filed his nomination on Monday. Shyam Singh Yadav filed his nomination from Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency on May 6. (HT)

Yadav who has served in different capacities in government departments, says he is confident about his victory from Jaunpur on the BSP symbol.

“I am sure that the public knows everything, and they will once again bless me through their huge support. The people of Siraj-e-Hind Jaunpur, which has been a centre of education, know everything,” said Yadav.

In 2024, Yadav is facing BJP’s Kripa Dhankar Singh and Samajwadi Party’s Babu Singh Kushwaha.

In 2019, Yadav had contested as candidate fielded by the SP-BSP alliance and had won by over 79,000 votes defeating BJP candidate KP Singh.

Starting his journey as Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer in 1982, Shyam Singh Yadav is a sportsperson too. He has a passion for shooting and polo.

A native of Mokalpur in Jaunpur district, Yadav is an alumnus of Allahabad University from where he pursued BSc and LLM.

He underwent training at Administrative Training Institute Nainital 1983. As soon as he completed his training, Yadav was made sub-divisional magistrate in district Meerut. He served as SDM Sardhana, Mawana, and Baghpat from 1984 to 1986, the year he was transferred to Ballia in the same capacity.

Next year, he was transferred to Bulandshahr from Ballia and had been there for a few months and in 1988, he was made SDM of Muzaffarnagar. In 1991, he was sent to Bijnor in the same capacity. As he completed a few months there, he was shifted to Muzaffarnagar as city magistrate in 1991.

He was made joint secretary, Moradabad Development Authority. Next year, in 1992, he was made city magistrate, Banda. In 1993, he was made officer–on–special duty, Ghaziabad Development Authority, Ghaziabad.

He was made additional district magistrate (land acquisition), Meerut in 1991. In the same capacity, he was sent to Ghaziabad in 1999. In 2001, he was made secretary, Hapur-Pilkhuwa Development Authority, Hapur, Ghaziabad.

In 2003, he was made secretary, Ghaziabad Development Authority, Ghaziabad. In 2005, he was made additional commissioner Gorakhpur and in the same year, he was transferred to Agra. In 2009, he was sent to sports department as joint secretary. In 2011, he served as joint secretary, civil defence. In 2012, he was vice chairman, Development Authority Muzaffarnagar. In 2014, he retired as special secretary, Government of U.P.

Shooting and polo are Shyam Singh Yadav’s favourite sports. He has participated in many shooting competitions at national and international level. He was the Indian coach of rifle shooting.

Yadav is the president of Uttar Pradesh State Rifle Association and vice-president of Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association. He has also been the treasurer of the National Rifle Association of India and has also been a member of the advisory board of the Censor Board in Mumbai.

Yadav had praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in 2022.

He has also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.