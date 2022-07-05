Jayant accuses U.P. govt of cruelty, seeks action against officials in Shamli

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary accused Yogi Adityanath government for ‘pursuing oppressive policies and committing cruelty against people.’

He visited Bahawadi village of Shamli district on Monday to condole the death of Hardan Singh, 94, who died in shock after a cemented platform outside his house was bulldozed on Saturday.

Jayant supported the demand for action against officials who were involved in demolition and accused the government of using oppressive measures and showing cruelty against people.

He said that the demolition was carried out without serving a proper notice.

“The bulldozer has now ventured into villages. Hardan’s family members are shocked over the incident. The family has good reputation in the village and it had contributed for development of the village,” he said.

He said Singh’s health condition deteriorated during demolition but instead of providing immediate medical assistance, the officials continued with their demolition act.

Questioning misuse of bulldozer, he said, “Families live under the roof of a house. And they didn’t commit any crime. Culprits should be dealt with as per law. In Muzaffarnagar’s ‘yuva panchayat’ on Sunday too, the RLD leader had raised questions over the alleged misuse of bulldozers.