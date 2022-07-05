Jayant accuses U.P. govt of cruelty, seeks action against officials in Shamli
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary accused Yogi Adityanath government for ‘pursuing oppressive policies and committing cruelty against people.’
He visited Bahawadi village of Shamli district on Monday to condole the death of Hardan Singh, 94, who died in shock after a cemented platform outside his house was bulldozed on Saturday.
Jayant supported the demand for action against officials who were involved in demolition and accused the government of using oppressive measures and showing cruelty against people.
He said that the demolition was carried out without serving a proper notice.
“The bulldozer has now ventured into villages. Hardan’s family members are shocked over the incident. The family has good reputation in the village and it had contributed for development of the village,” he said.
He said Singh’s health condition deteriorated during demolition but instead of providing immediate medical assistance, the officials continued with their demolition act.
Questioning misuse of bulldozer, he said, “Families live under the roof of a house. And they didn’t commit any crime. Culprits should be dealt with as per law. In Muzaffarnagar’s ‘yuva panchayat’ on Sunday too, the RLD leader had raised questions over the alleged misuse of bulldozers.
-
Programme to empower teachers, students to help phase out SUPs: Gopal Rai
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the Delhi government will be launching a capacity building programme for Delhi's school teachers, children and Delhi's eco-clubs towards single-use plastic management and the use of its alternatives in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped boy within six hours
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap.
-
Delhi Police hold its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade
To mark its first Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Monday. Lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants and said the Delhi Police has transformed itself over time and with its community policing initiatives.
-
Two held for inciting students for creating ruckus at Allahabad Univ
Colonelganj police arrested two youths for allegedly disturbing peace and inciting students at Allahabad University for creating ruckus. The duo was arrested from Holland Hall Hostel on Monday and was also questioned in connection with the circulation of fake photograph of a student committing suicide by hanging himself. On Monday morning, police arrested Satyam Kushwaha and his a BA third year student, accomplice Adarsh Bhadauriya.
-
Woman jumps in front of Metro train at Jor Bagh station, dies
New Delhi: A woman jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh Metro station on Monday morning, in a likely suicide bid, succumbing to her injuries by the time she was shifted to a hospital, officials said. Officials of the the Central Industrial Security Force, which secures stations across the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network, said their CCTV observer noticed the woman on camera and rushed to the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics