Jewar airport master plan to be revised
GREATER NOIDA:
The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Wednesday forwarded suggestions from the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) and airport authority of India for minor changes to the airport master plan to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL).
“Comments and suggestions from ministry of civil aviation, DGCA and airport authority of India (AAI) were necessary in order to ensure the compliance of all rules,” said Shailendra Bhatia nodal officer of NIAL.
Comments from the ministry and AAI are awaited, said officials.
“Once all agencies will send their suggestions, YIAPL will revise the master plan and NIAL board will approve it. Then YIAPL will prepare a development plan to be submitted in 90 days after the master plan is finalized,” said Bhatia.
Work is expected to begin at the site by middle of this year.
The master plan contains the details related with the development about the airport project, including terminals, commercial space, hotels, offices, training centre, cargo facility and parking, among other facilities.
NIAL is the nodal agency to monitor the projectm while YIALP will develop and run the project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Poultry farms across Thane to be checked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane receives first lot of 103,000 doses of Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan Dombivli civic body to carry out Covid vaccination drive in four centres; gets 6,000 doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vets check horses after a positive case of glanders disease in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Former IAF officer loses ₹67 lakh in ATM card fraud, 2 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meerut division receives Covid-19 vaccine consignment; GB Nagar and Ghaziabad to get their share today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport master plan to be revised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDA’s horticulture department inspector booked for rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At UP Gate, protesting farmers burn copies of farm laws on Lohri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide in Ludhiana school: Probe team records statements of victim’s teachers, friends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Drug convict stabs fellow inmate for ‘staring at him’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida’s air quality enters ‘very poor’, Greater Noida worst in country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akalis still hopeful of former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s return ahead of MC elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed in Pune against alleged fake university; its website down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five men with collective history of more than 130 cases arrested in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox