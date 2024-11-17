Jhansi Hospital fire: Rescued infant dies due to critical illness

A newborn, who was rescued from the blaze in the NICU ward at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday night, died due to a critical illness on Sunday. Charred ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi. (FILE PHOTO)

“The child could not survive due to critical ailments. He had no burn injuries,” Jhansi district magistrate Avinash Kumar said.

Medical college principal Dr Narendra Singh Senger said that the child weighed 1.06 kg and expired due to premature hernia and sepsis.

Subsequently, the previously unidentified child was handed over to his parents, the Jhansi DM further said.

With this, 11 newborns who were admitted to the NICU at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College have died. Ten of them died after the fire broke out in the ward on Friday night.

“Till Saturday, the number of deaths was 10 and that of children undergoing treatment at the NICU in Jhansi Medical College was 38. None of these children is undergoing treatment for burn injuries. These children were rescued by the hospital staff,” Kumar said.

“Among these 38 children, the condition of three was critical. Of these three newborns, one died on Sunday, However, he did not die due to burn injury,” he added.

Kumar told reporters that he inspected the hospital on Sunday.

The DM further said that the bodies of the newborns who died in the fire have been handed over to their families.