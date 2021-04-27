J&K chief justice orders work via virtual mode till May 15

Amid the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on Monday ordered that filing, as well as hearing of cases in the high court of Jammu and Kashmir, district and subordinate courts, besides tribunals shall be conducted through virtual mode till May 15.

As per the order, the chief justice has directed that the entry of litigants, public, and clerks of the advocates into the court premises from the very outer gate shall be strictly prohibited in both wings of the high court.

“For filing of cases, registrars judicial of both wings of the high court shall create a dedicated email address of their respective filing counters and notify the same to the advocates/litigants by making it available on the website of the high court.”

“Ordinarily before notice’ matters shall be taken up by each Bench unless urgency in respect of any ‘After Notice’ matter is shown to the satisfaction of the Bench concerned,” the order reads.

“Physical hearing in respect of any listed matter will be at the discretion of the Bench concerned subject to the satisfaction of the Bench regarding extreme urgency involved in such matter and thereafter such case shall be taken up for physical hearing on the date fixed by the Bench” further read the order.

On district and subordinate courts besides tribunals in J&K and Ladakh, the Chief Justice ordered that entry of litigants, public and clerks of the advocates into the court premises from the very outer gate shall be strictly prohibited.

“For filing of cases, the Presiding Officers shall create a dedicated email address of their respective courts and make it available to the advocates/litigants by posting the same on the website of their District Courts concerned or through any appropriate electronic mode.”