J&K: Woman kidnapper from Kishtwar booked under PSA, sent to Kathua jail

Published on Nov 09, 2022 06:35 PM IST

The kidnapper Shabnum Begum, wife of a slain militant named Zahoor Din, kidnapped a six-month-old baby from Kishtwar district hospital

Representational image. (AFP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked a woman, who recently kidnapped an infant from Kishtwar hospital, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent her to Kathua district jail on Wednesday, officials said. Investigations also revealed that the woman was the wife of a slain terrorist.

“Recently, the Kishtwar Police solved a mysterious kidnapping case from district hospital where a burqa-clad woman kidnapped a six-month-old male baby. The kidnapper, Shabnum Begum, wife of slain militant Zahoor Din, was arrested and booked under relevant sections of law,” said a senior police officer.

“The chief judicial magistrate of Kishtwar had rejected her bail petition on Wednesday. The bail plea was contested by the police and prosecution officers on grounds that it was of public interest,” he said.

However, a sessions court had granted bail to the accused.

“Since regular laws against a kidnapper would not have given the desired result (of preventing her from indulging in such illegal acts in future), she was detained under PSA after obtaining the warrant from authorities concerned,” the officer said.

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
