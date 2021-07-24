JMM, Cong say BJP out to pull down govt

RANCHI

The ruling JMM-Congress combine in Jharkhand on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Hemant Soren-led government after three persons were arrested by Ranchi police allegedly with illegal cash.

According to the Ranchi police, they filed an FIR with Kotwali police station on complaint of Congress legislator Anup Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 171 (B) of Representation of People’s Act and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The three arrested were identified as Abhishek Dubey, Amit Singh and Niwaran Mahto. “The three have confessed they were involved in trying to pull down the government and that they were in touch with political leaders. Police are trying to establish identity of all involved in the case,” Ranchi police said in a statement.

Sources said police have recovered ₹2 lakh in cash from the accused.

JMM principal general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the incident was related to continued efforts by the BJP to destabilise the Hemant Soren government. “The pattern is similar to what BJP tried to do in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he told reporters.

Jharkhand Congress working president Rajesh Thakur said, “Jharkhand BJP leaders have repeatedly made statements that they would change the government in the state. However, the Jharkhand police have done a good job in exposing them.”

BJP said it was a fabricated case and demanded a CBI inquiry. “Their own MLAs are rebelling against the government. The case has been cooked up to give them a message. We demand a CBI probe in the incident,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.